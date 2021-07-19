The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a h…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clea…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sunday. It looks lik…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for hi…