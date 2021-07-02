 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News