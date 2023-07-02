The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees to…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is high. …