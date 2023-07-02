The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.