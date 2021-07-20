The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. …
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW a…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a h…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
This evening in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high tempera…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sunday. It looks lik…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for hi…