Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.