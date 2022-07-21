The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the making…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's conditi…
This evening in La Crosse: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in La Crosse. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58%…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's UV…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 m…