Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.