The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should …
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The are…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly…