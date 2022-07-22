Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.