Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the making…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening in La Crosse: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should …
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's conditi…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67…