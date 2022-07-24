Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.