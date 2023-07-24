The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degree…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix…