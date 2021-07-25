The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is only a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Pa…
This evening in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 76F. Winds SSW at…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a h…