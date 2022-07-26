Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.