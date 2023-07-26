The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.