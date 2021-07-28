La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
