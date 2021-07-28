Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.