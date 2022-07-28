 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News