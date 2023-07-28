Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.