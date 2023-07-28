Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 …