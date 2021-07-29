Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 11:54 PM CDT until THU 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
