La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
