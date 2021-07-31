La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light an…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially in the evening. Storms may produce…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…