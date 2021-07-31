Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.