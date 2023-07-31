Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…