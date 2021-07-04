La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 74 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking a…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot d…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.