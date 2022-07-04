The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday.
