Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

