Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.