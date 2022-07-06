Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

