La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.