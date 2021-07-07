Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a ver…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot d…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…