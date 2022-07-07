Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.