La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll se…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degree…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…