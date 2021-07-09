 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

