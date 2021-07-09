The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The f…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a ver…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. …
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…