Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.