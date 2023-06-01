The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
