Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.