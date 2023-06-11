The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 …
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…