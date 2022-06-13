Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.