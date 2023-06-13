La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
