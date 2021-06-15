La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought
Southern Wisconsin’s hot and dry June will continue for the next week, with Friday night into Saturday the only chance for much-needed rain du…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. W…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the making…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
This evening in La Crosse: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…