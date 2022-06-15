La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
