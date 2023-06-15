It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees toda…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…