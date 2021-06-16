La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought
Southern Wisconsin’s hot and dry June will continue for the next week, with Friday night into Saturday the only chance for much-needed rain du…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though l…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the making…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. W…
This evening in La Crosse: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…