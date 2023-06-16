Temperatures will be warm Friday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
