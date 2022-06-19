The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared f…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's condition…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees.…