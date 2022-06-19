Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.