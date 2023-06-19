The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. W…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees toda…