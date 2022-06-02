Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…