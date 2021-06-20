It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degr…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought
Southern Wisconsin’s hot and dry June will continue for the next week, with Friday night into Saturday the only chance for much-needed rain du…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…