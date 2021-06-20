 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

