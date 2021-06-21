Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening in La Crosse: Clear. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degr…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 d…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.…