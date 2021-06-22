It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 d…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.