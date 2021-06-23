 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

