Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.