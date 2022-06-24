Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.